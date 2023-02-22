Swatting calls came into Colorado schools in alphabetical order

Law enforcement agencies responded to threats to schools across Colorado on Wednesday. The FBI said there's no indication of "a specific and credible threat."

COLORADO, USA — Several of the swatting calls that prompted law enforcement responses and caused lockdowns at schools across Colorado on Wednesday came in alphabetical order.

The FBI said they are "aware of numerous threats made today to a variety of organizations and institutions across Colorado." They said they "have no information at this time to indicate a specific and credible threat."

Swatting is when someone makes a false call to law enforcement, claiming an emergency situation and providing a real address for officers to respond to.

9NEWS found several of the districts were called in alphabetical order:

Alamosa received a call at 8:24 a.m.

Aspen - 8:25 a.m.

Aurora - 8:30 a.m.

Boulder - 8:33 a.m.

Brighton - 8:41 a.m.

Durango - 9:16 a.m.

Englewood - 9:19 a.m.

Estes Park - 9:23 a.m.

Fort Morgan - 9:38 a.m.

Grand Junction - 10:05 a.m.

Littleton - 1:45 p.m.

Denver Public Schools, the state's largest school district, and Jeffco Public Schools, the second-largest district, both said they did not receive any swatting calls Wednesday.

Alamosa

Alamosa School District said Alamosa dispatch received a call from an unknown number at 8:24 a.m. reporting a threat of an armed individual at Ortega Middle School.

"This call triggered a timely response from the Alamosa Police Department (APD)," ASD Superintendent Diana Jones said in a statement. "APD was on the school grounds promptly and placed the school on lockdown within a minute. All other schools were placed on hold immediately following notification. The lockdown at Ortega Middle School was lifted within five minutes, and all schools were placed on hold."

Aspen

Three Aspen schools were put on lockdown as the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an unknown incident in the vicinity of the schools Wednesday morning.

In a tweet sent at 9:08 a.m., PCSO said law enforcement was on scene and that roads leading to and from Aspen Elementary, Middle and High School were closed. The Sheriff's Office didn't say what the incident was.

At 10:20 a.m., the sheriff's office said all Aspen School District schools were cleared of the threat. The sheriff's office said at 11:20 a.m. that all students would be released from school for Wednesday.

Aurora

The Aurora Police Department said a call came in at 8:30 a.m. about a school shooting at Aurora Central High School. That call had the sound of gunshots in the background, similar to calls received by other schools.

Police said a school resource officer quickly determined the threat was not real.

Boulder

Boulder High School went on lockdown Wednesday morning after a caller stated he had a gun and was prepared to go inside the school, according to Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold. No shooter was located, and no one was injured.

Brighton

The Brighton Police Department said at 8:41 a.m., their dispatch center received a threatening call referencing Brighton High School.

"We are relieved to report that this threat was quickly found to have no credibility," police said.

Police said the caller said they were about to go into Brighton High School with weapons. Officers were on scene one minute after receiving the call, and worked with school administration to determine that nobody had entered the building.

Officers swept the common areas and secured the perimeter of Brighton High School, while schools in the area were placed on Secure as a precautionary measure. When officers were confident that there was no credible threat to students or community members, all schools were released from Secure and the school day continued as normal.

Cañon City

Cañon City Schools said that Cañon City High School was on lockdown Wednesday morning. The lockdown was lifted by 12:09 p.m.

"The cause of the lockdown was due to a false threat reports at numerous schools across the state," the district said on its website. "This was not an isolated incident in Cañon City. While the incident caused discomfort for staff and students, we are glad to report that everyone is safe and no injuries have been reported."

The district said all Cañon City Schools remain on a modified secured status, which means that any entry or exits will be monitored by school staff.

Clear Creek County

The Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office said they received a threatening call to its dispatch center and that everyone in the schools is safe.

Clear Creek School District RE-1 said that all schools are on lockout: Clear Creek Middle School and High School, Carlson Elementary School, King-Murphy Elementary School and Georgetown Community School.

Durango

Durango High School was put on secure lockout Wednesday morning. That lockout was lifted at 10:07 a.m.

"DHS received a call from the 911 Communication Center about an armed suspect approaching the campus," Durango School District 9-R said on its website. "The district and local law enforcement take all threats very seriously."

The district said after an extensive search of the high school campus, no threats were identified, and officers determined the scene was secure.

Englewood

Englewood Schools said at around 9:19 a.m., Englewood police received a call of shots fired at Englewood High School. The high school and middle schools at the Englewood Campus were immediately put on lockdown as officers responded to the school.

Officers then secured the building and completed a search. They did not find any threats or injuries. The lockdown was lifted at approximately 10:50 a.m.

The district said police are investigating the report as a “swatting” incident, as other jurisdictions received similar threats.

Families who wanted to take their students home early following the incident were able to do so.

Estes Park

Estes Park said police are investigating a hoax report of an active shooter at the high school, which is closed Wednesday due to weather.

"At approximately 9:23 a.m., the Estes Park Police Department received a report from an anonymous source that there would be an active shooter at the Estes Park High School, which is closed today due to weather," police said on Facebook. "Officers responded immediately to the schools to clear the surrounding area and search the schools. The Estes Valley Community Center was briefly locked down. Officers found no evidence to substantiate the report."

Fort Morgan

Morgan County School District Re-3 said at 9:38 a.m., they got a call through the Morgan County Sheriff's Office indicating that there was a man with a gun at Fort Morgan High School.

"Shortly after, there was what sounded like gunshots in the background. School administration and the school resource officer immediately became involved in the concern and the building was searched by both school administration and law enforcement," the district said on Facebook.

They said there is "no immediate or viable threat to the staff and students at Fort Morgan High School."

"Out of an abundance of caution, law enforcement also checked all schools within the district and no threat was found," the district said.

Grand Junction

The Grand Junction Police Department said dispatchers received a similar call at 10:05 a.m. Wednesday.

"For the safety of our community, area law enforcement, and D51 security will have an increased presence around our schools," police said Wednesday afternoon.

Gilpin County

The Gilpin County Sheriff's Office said at 10:41 a.m. that they are "working an active suspicious incident at the Gilpin County school."

"There is no active threat and no active gunman," the sheriff's office said on Facebook. "Other school districts in the state have received the same type of call. The school is on lock down and being searched. Everyone is safe."

Glenwood Springs and Carbondale

Roaring Fork Schools said Glenwood Springs High School was under lockdown as of 10:18 a.m. All other Glenwood Springs and Carbondale schools were on secure perimeter.

The district said at 10:32 a.m. that "all safety protocols in the Glenwood Springs schools have been lifted per law enforcement."

It was unclear what prompted the lockdown.

Littleton

Littleton police said just before 2 p.m. that they were responding to a report of an armed person at Littleton High School. The school was on lockdown.

"LPD is aware of multiple false calls at schools today, however until determined or otherwise LPD is treating this as a legitimate call," police said.

Police said at 3:41 p.m. that "LPD still has a presence in the building."

"Students are being released from the school and allowed to leave on their own accord," police said. "Parents at this time can come pick students up if needed."

At 4:49 p.m., Littleton police said that "the incident is complete. There were no injuries, and no shots were fired."

Trinidad

The Trinidad Police Department said their dispatch center received a threat regarding the former Eckhart Elementary School.

"The call to Trinidad's dispatch was received just before 1 p.m.," police said. "The threats are reported as a potential shooting at a school. As of right now, none of the threats have been found to be credible. While the Trinidad School District no longer owns Eckhart Elementary, the district went on lockout as a precaution."

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

