'Overwhelming' number of dogs at Meridian Canine Rescue, waiting for new homes

Larger shelters are seeing a shortage of dogs, but smaller ones are experiencing the opposite.

Example video title will go here for this video

MERIDIAN, Idaho — While bigger shelters like the Idaho Humane Society are seeing a shortage of dogs, smaller shelters like the Meridian Canine Rescue are experiencing the opposite.

The nonprofit focuses on giving owner-surrendered dogs a second chance. Lately, Meridian Canine Rescue has not been able to help as many dogs because their adoptions and fosters are the lowest they’ve seen.

“We didn’t see a slowdown, in fact we saw an increase compared to 2021,” Meridian Canine Rescue Board President Karinna Lozano said,

Lozano said it’s a mixture of different things like the recent pandemic, housing issues, medical issues.

The shelter receives about 20 to 30 dog surrender applications a month, but the shelter is at capacity and can’t accept new dogs until they have more foster families. Recruiting foster families is something they are struggling with.

"This is the first time in a couple of years where we are lacking resources, lacking support from the community. That didn't help us have a better outcome. We would love to help more,“ Lozano said.

According to Lozano, they’ve had five dogs that have been there.

Meridian Canine Rescue is now accepting applications for foster families. Lozano said they need about 10 to 20 foster families willing to provide a temporary home for dogs.

"The benefit, the main one, right, is saving a life," Lozano said. "The dog may potentially be going to a shelter or euthanized if that dog does not have a safe place to get trained or understood. Second, helping your community.”

Meridian Canine Rescue provides vet care, supplies, toys, and behavioral trainings.

Watch more Local News: