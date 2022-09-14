More positive cases of West Nile Virus reported in Canyon County mosquitos

The end of summer is nearing, but health officials are warning Idaho residents to remain vigilant in keeping themselves protected from disease-carrying mosquitos.

BOISE, Idaho — Another mosquito sample tested positive for West Nile Virus near Parma, according to the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories.

The end of summer is nearing, but health officials are still warning Idaho residents to remain vigilant in trying to keep themselves protected from disease-carrying mosquitos.

Jim Lunders, Director of Canyon County Mosquito Abatement District (CCMAD), explained the process that CCMAD routinely goes through to monitor mosquito populations.

Gravid traps and dry ice-baited EVS traps are set up at over 100 locations throughout the Canyon County area. The traps help monitor the presence of vector-borne diseases carried by mosquito populations.

There have been over 1,400 mosquito pools that have been tested this summer; of those, six have tested positive. On September 8, the first human case of West Nile Virus was reported for 2022.

CCMAD staff has increased its surveillance and control measures in response to the increased circulation of the virus.

"Cooler temperatures reduce the risk of WNv, however, we encourage people to take appropriate precautions to protect themselves from mosquito bites while enjoying the last few weeks of summer," Lunders said.

To reduce the risk of exposure to West Nile virus, follow these suggestions:

Eliminate all sources of standing water that could be a potential breeding ground for biting mosquitoes, such as: flooded fields, wading pools, clogged gutters and old tires. If it holds water for 7 days it can produce mosquitoes.

Flush or change water in water troughs and bird baths weekly.

Avoid overwatering which causes runoff to city storm drains and other areas that hold water.

Avoid outdoor activities at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants when in mosquito-infested areas.

Use mosquito repellents containing DEET, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus, IR3535 or Picaridin making sure to follow the directions on the container.

Make sure all screen doors and windows are in good repair and fit tightly.

Notify the District at 208-461-8633 if you have a site that is too large to be eliminated so it can be properly treated.

Additional information on West Nile Virus:

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention http://www.cdc.gov/ncidod/dvbid/westnile/

Idaho Department of Health and Welfare https://healthandwelfare.idaho.gov/Health/DiseasesConditions/WestNileVirus/tabid/112/Default.aspx

