West Nile carrying mosquitoes discovered in Twin falls County

TWIN FALLS COUNTY, Idaho — Over the weekend, Twin Falls County Pest Abatement District (TFCPAD) found several mosquitos that tested positive for West Nile Virus north of Filer, along the Snake River.

South Central Public Health District (SCPHD) and TFCPAD are warning residents to act now to avoid catching the virus.

"We're late in the season, but this is a good reminder that mosquitoes are still active and can make you sick," said Brian Simper, TFCPAD Manager. "It's a great time to take steps to reduce mosquito habitat and avoid mosquitoes when they are most active at dusk and dawn."

Public health officials remind the public to protect themselves from mosquito bites by:

Using insect repellent, especially at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.

Wearing loose-fitting clothing with long sleeves and pants.

Installing screens on open windows and doors.

Drain any standing water, including in clogged gutters, pools, bird baths, around property every three to six days.

"West Nile virus can be painful and uncomfortable," said Jacob Ward, SCPHD epidemiologist. "If we can prevent mosquito bites for a few more weeks, we'll see the risk of this disease drop in our region as quickly as fall temperatures kill off our summer bugs."

Symptoms of West Nile Virus can include fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, and rash.

People over the age of 50, with serious medical conditions, are at risk of more serious illness.

For more information on the West Nile Virus, click HERE.

