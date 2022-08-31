West Nile Virus detected in mosquito pools in Canyon County

Mosquitos have tested positive for the virus in five Treasure Valley counties: Ada, Canyon, Elmore, Gem and Payette.

Three mosquitos samples in Canyon County tested positive for West Nile virus.

Two of the samples were collected near Parma, and the third was collected near Wilder. The findings were announced Wednesday by the Canyon County Mosquito Abatement District.

Mosquitos have tested positive for the virus in five Treasure Valley counties: Ada, Canyon, Elmore, Gem and Payette. It was detected in Canyon County for the first time this year on Aug. 18.

The staff of the Canyon County Mosquito Abatement District has increased surveillance and control measures in response to the increased public health threat, according to Wednesday's press release.

“With the increased risk of West Nile virus, we encourage people to take appropriate precautions to protect themselves from mosquito bites while enjoying the outdoors over the (Labor Day) holiday weekend,” Jim Lunders, Director of Canyon County Mosquito Abatement, said in the release.

The following precautions to prevent being infected are recommended:

Eliminate all sources of standing water that can be a breeding ground for biting mosquitoes such as flooded fields, wading pools, clogged gutters and old tires. If it holds water for seven days it can produce mosquitoes.

Flush or change water in water troughs and bird baths weekly.

Avoid overwatering, which causes runoff to city storm drains and other areas that hold water.

Avoid outdoor activities at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants when in mosquito-infested areas.

Use mosquito repellents containing DEET, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus, IR3535 or Picaridin, making sure to follow the directions on the container.

Make sure all screen doors and windows are in good repair and fit tightly.

Notify the Canyon County Mosquito Abatement District at 208-461-8633 if you have a site that is too large to be eliminated so it can be properly treated.

