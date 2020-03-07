Child safe after separated from family in Utah mountains

An Idaho father has been reunited with his 9-year-old son who went missing during a hike with extended family in Utah.
KSL-TV reported that Summit County Sheriff Justin Martinez says the dad drove to Utah where his son, Stratton Joshua Wright, became separated from his uncle, cousins and siblings Wednesday around 8 p.m. during a hike near Bear Lake.
Wright was found by his dad in an open field Thursday.
He was slightly dehydrated and tired, but otherwise healthy.
Helicopters, trained search and rescue crews and horses had also been searching for him.