Child safe after separated from family in Utah mountains

An Idaho father has been reunited with his 9-year-old son who went missing during a hike.

An Idaho father has been reunited with his 9-year-old son who went missing during a hike with extended family in Utah.

KSL-TV reported that Summit County Sheriff Justin Martinez says the dad drove to Utah where his son, Stratton Joshua Wright, became separated from his uncle, cousins and siblings Wednesday around 8 p.m. during a hike near Bear Lake.

Wright was found by his dad in an open field Thursday.

He was slightly dehydrated and tired, but otherwise healthy.