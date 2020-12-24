UPDATE: Missing Boise man found safe

Rodney has not been in contact with family members since Dec. 19.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department says a 63-year-old man last seen on Saturday has been found safe.

BPD posted on its Facebook page that family members reported Rodney missing Wednesday evening.

Officers and his family expressed concerns for Rodney's safety due to ongoing health issues.

He was last seen in the area of Owyhee Street and Overland Road on Dec. 19 around 7:30 p.m.

Rodney drives a 2007 black Isuzu pickup with Idaho license plate 1A064PB. It is unknown where he may have gone.

BPD posted on update on its Twitter page Thursday morning. No other details have been provided.