10-year-old missing out of Idaho Falls found safe

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Derrick Jesus Avita Rodriguez, an 10-year-old out of Idaho Falls, Idaho, has been found safe, according to the Idaho Falls Police Department.
Police believed Rodriguez was taken by his non-custodial mother, Gabriella Ann Rodriguez.
Derrick is 4'8 and 60 pounds and was last seen wearing red shoes and a black coat. Gabriella is 30 years old, 5'3 and about 124 pounds. She has a tattoo on the left side of her neck.
The two were believed to be in a 90's model black Ford Expedition, with unknown license plates.