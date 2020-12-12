x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

News

10-year-old missing out of Idaho Falls found safe

Derrick Jesus Avita Rodriguez was found safe after he was believed to have been taken by his non-custodial mother.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Derrick Jesus Avita Rodriguez, an 10-year-old out of Idaho Falls, Idaho, has been found safe, according to the Idaho Falls Police Department. 

Police believed Rodriguez was taken by his non-custodial mother, Gabriella Ann Rodriguez. 

Derrick is 4'8 and 60 pounds and was last seen wearing red shoes and a black coat. Gabriella is 30 years old, 5'3 and about 124 pounds. She has a tattoo on the left side of her neck. 

Credit: Idaho Falls Police Department

The two were believed to be in a 90's model black Ford Expedition, with unknown license plates. 