x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

Regional

University of Idaho graduate missing after Alaska landslide

Missing were David Simmons, who owned one of those homes, and Jenae Larson, who rented an apartment above Simmons' garage.
Credit: AP
This photo provided by the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities shows damage from heavy rains and a mudslide 600 feet wide in Haines, Alaska, on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Authorities say six people are unaccounted for, and four homes were destroyed in the slide, with the search resuming Thursday morning for survivors. (Matt Boron/Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities via AP)

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The search continued Friday for two people missing after a landslide slammed into a neighborhood in Haines, Alaska, earlier this week. 

The debris field estimated to be 600 feet wide took out four homes. 

Missing were David Simmons, who owned one of those homes, and Jenae Larson, who rented an apartment above Simmons' garage.

He is a world traveler from California who recently settled in Haines, following his cousin who opened up restaurants after appearing on the Food Network's "Cupcake Wars." 

Larson is a recent graduate of the University of Idaho and was in her first year of teaching kindergarten in Haines, her hometown.

Two missing in Alaska landslide, one is a recent University of Idaho graduate

1 / 4
AP
This photo from the U.S. Coast Guard shows where a rainstorm caused landslides in Haines, Alaska, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. Authorities have identified the two people missing after a landslide the width of two football fields slammed into the southeast Alaska community. The Coast Guard remains engaged with the Alaska State Troopers and the city of Haines while responding to this event. (Lt. Erick Oredson/U.S. Coast Guard via AP)

Related Articles