University of Idaho graduate missing after Alaska landslide

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The search continued Friday for two people missing after a landslide slammed into a neighborhood in Haines, Alaska, earlier this week.

The debris field estimated to be 600 feet wide took out four homes.

Missing were David Simmons, who owned one of those homes, and Jenae Larson, who rented an apartment above Simmons' garage.

He is a world traveler from California who recently settled in Haines, following his cousin who opened up restaurants after appearing on the Food Network's "Cupcake Wars."

Larson is a recent graduate of the University of Idaho and was in her first year of teaching kindergarten in Haines, her hometown.