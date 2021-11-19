Grandmother, three-month-old missing in Boise

Sharounda and her grandson Zaylen were supposed to meet up with the baby's mother Thursday afternoon, but never arrived, police say.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police are asking for the public's help finding a woman and her grandson who have been missing since Thursday afternoon.

Sharounda, 40, and three-month-old Zaylen were last seen at the Boise Public Library at 2 p.m. The pair were supposed to meet the baby's mother, Sharounda's daughter, but never showed up, according to Boise Police.

Police say the family is new in town, and have been living near 14th and Jefferson streets.

Sharounda was last seen wearing a leopard-print hat, gray shirt, brown jacket and orange striped pants. Zaylen was wearing a red-and-black jacket and red pants.

No AMBER Alert has been issued in the case.

Anyone who sees Sharounda or Zaylen, or has any information on where they might be, is asked to call police dispatch at 208-377-6790.

BPD is searching for a missing grandmother & baby and would like to check on their welfare. Sharounda is 40,Zaylen is 3 months. Sharounda is wearing the same leopard hat, gray shirt, brown jacket, orange striped pants. Zaylen is wearing the same red and black jacket and red pants pic.twitter.com/KHWhvxqiqr — Boise PD (@BoisePD) November 19, 2021

Watch more Local News: