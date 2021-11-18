The search for Michael Vaughan: Fruitland Police to give update Thursday afternoon

5-year-old Michael has been missing since July 27.

FRUITLAND, Idaho — It's been nearly four months since 5-year-old Michael Joseph Vaughan disappeared from his family's neighborhood in Fruitland, where police say the search for the boy remains their top priority.

Between the day Michael was reported missing, July 27, and October 22, 530 tips were received through tip lines. Each tip was assigned to investigators for follow-up.

In their last update in late October, Fruitland Police said they were asking for help identifying the driver of a white Honda Pilot seen leaving the area of SW 8th Street at around 6:47 p.m. on July 27. They also were looking to identify a man with dark hair, wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts seen walking in that area around the same time.

Fruitland Police also said a $40,000 reward established for information leading to Michael's safe return was available until Monday, Nov. 15.

Fruitland Police plan to provide another update on the search in a press briefing scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon. It will be livestreamed on KTVB.COM and the KTVB YouTube channel.

The Fruitland Police Department, Idaho State Police and the FBI are investigating Michael's disappearance.

The boy is about 3 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs about 50 pounds, has blond hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a blue Minecraft T-shirt and dark blue briefs. Michael also answers to the nickname "Monkey."

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Fruitland Police Department at 208-642-6006, extension 0 or contact the department through their tipline at findmichael@fruitland.org.

