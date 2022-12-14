Miss Idaho prepares to accomplish dreams in Miss America competition

“I genuinely feel like the luckiest girl in the country to get to represent Idaho,” Miss Idaho Sarah Jensen said.

BOISE, Idaho — On Thursday, there will be a new Miss America crowned. Right now, 51 women are competing for the title, including Miss Idaho, Sarah Jensen.

“I genuinely feel like the luckiest girl in the country to get to represent Idaho,” Jensen said. “So, on Monday and Tuesday, I competed in preliminary competitions. On Monday, I performed my talent, which is a piano piece, and then yesterday, on Tuesday, I had my interview. I did a social impact pitch and I competed in red carpet, which is essentially evening gown.”

This year's competition is happening right now in Connecticut and Thursday marks the competition finals.

“I'm really thankful for all of the support that I’ve seen,” Jensen said. “I am absolutely blown away by the texts, the calls, the comments, the messages, everything, and I see it all and I’ve tried to reply back and text back and do everything that I can. It's been such a busy week and so I just want everybody to know that I see it, I hear it and I appreciate it more than anything.”

While Idaho has never had a Miss America, the Gem State has come close.

“We have had a few recently land in the top 15. We had one in 2019 in the top 10," Jensen said. "The highest placement that Idaho has ever had was in the 1970s, we had a first runner up."

Jensen said getting crowned Miss America would be the honor of her life.

“I can't even comprehend the idea of winning Miss America, it's just so huge,” Jensen said. “It's something that I have thought about and dreamed about and wished for and worked for a really, really long time and if that were to actually happen, it would make history for the State of Idaho, for educators, for all of us.”

Thursday’s finals will be streamed on pageantslive.com and it will be at 6 p.m. MT or 8 p.m. ET.

