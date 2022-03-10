Eagle High grad named first runner up at Miss Teen USA pageant

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho native and Eagle High School graduate Jenna Beckstrom represented the Gem State on the big stage this past weekend at the 2022 Miss Teen USA pageant in Reno, Nevada.
Beckstrom finished in second place in the field of 51 teens representing all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
Beckstrom's family was in attendance to cheer her on.
This is just the third time Idaho has been a finalist in the 40-year history of Miss Teen USA and the highest placement since 1989, when Brandi Sherwood won the title.
Congratulations, Jenna!
