Watch live at 3:30 p.m.: Meridian mayor to give State of the City address

The address will be live-streamed on KTVB.COM and on the KTVB YouTube channel.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian Mayor Robert Simison is set to hold his second State of the City address at approximately at 3:29 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2. The address will be held in person at the Galaxy Event Center at Wahooz Family Fun Zone.

In-person attendance has already reached maximum capacity but the event will be live-streamed on KTVB.COM and the KTVB YouTube channel.

The event is produced and hosted by the Meridian Chamber of Commerce.

"The City of Meridian has always been so supportive of the business community," said Meridian Chamber CEO Sean Evans. "The Chamber was ecstatic to be able to return that endless support to the City of Meridian."

Simison will provide an overview of current opportunities and challenges in the city and will also discuss the future of the city. His focus will be on transportation, education and growth.

"I am looking forward to this year's State of the City Address to discussing our existing needs and talk about how we are partnering to achieve results," Simison said in a statement. "I believe in Meridian, this team, and where we are headed in the coming years."