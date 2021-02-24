City of Meridian swears in new fire chief

"My family and I could not be more happy to be home. While my face is new to the community, it is not new to fire service," said Blume. "In my 21 years in this profession I have learned the value of public service and more specifically, of public safety. It truly is a calling and in my opinion it's the highest of callings."



"Chief Blume has considerable knowledge and experience in the day-to-day operations of fire departments and understands the challenges we face in providing fire services to a growing community," said Meridian Mayor Robert Simison. "As he takes on this new role and works with the Department to address real challenges of needed fire stations and personnel, I am confident Chief Blume will ensure that Meridian is focused on being a premier fire department for our community."