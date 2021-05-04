'Do The Right' encourages Meridian residents to spread kindness

The city's annual campaign to encourage people to be compassionate to their neighbors runs this week.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The City of Meridian is encouraging its residents to spread kindness all this week.

The city’s 7th annual "Do The Right" campaign runs from Monday, April 5 to Friday, April 9, 2021.

The goal is to encourage people of all ages to do something nice for the person to their right. That could be helping a neighbor, giving someone a nice note or buying cup of coffee for a co-worker.

Do The Right is intended to start a movement of compassion.



"This campaign is more important this year than ever before," said Mayor Robert Simison. "We have an incredible community, full of caring and compassionate neighbors. Do the Right provides us an opportunity to amplify a positive message of encouragement on social media."

The kindness campaign began seven years ago after eye-opening discussions with the Mayor's Youth Advisory Council regarding bullying and teen suicide.



The presenting sponsor of this year's event is Idaho Central Credit Union.

Thanks to the company's involvement, #DoTheRight stickers will be distributed to area schools, businesses, churches and organizations.



The city encourages residents to share their experiences via social media by tagging the city using @meridianidaho and with the hashtag #DoTheRight. Photos can also be emailed to communications@meridiancity.org.



"I encourage citizens to look for ways to show kindness, in any way you choose. Even the smallest acts of kindness can have a huge impact on a friend, neighbor, or a total stranger," said Simison.



For a complete list of acts of kindness and ways to Do The Right click here.

