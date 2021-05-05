Amazon to open new delivery station in Meridian

The new facility is slated to open early next year and will generate hundreds of new full-time and part-time jobs all paying at least $15 per hour.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Amazon is expanding its operations in Idaho.

The company announced Wednesday that it plans to open a new delivery station early next year at 2490 East Franklin Road in Meridian. That's just west of Eagle Road.

The new facility will be more than 140,000 square feet.

Amazon is expected to hire hundreds of new full-time and part-time associates. Starting pay is at least $15 per hour.

They will also be hiring hundreds of additional drivers through Amazon's Delivery Service Provider program and Amazon Flex. On top of these jobs, the delivery station will create new opportunities for local entrepreneurs who want to build a new delivery business in partnership with Amazon.



"Amazon is excited to continue investing in the state of Idaho, adding great jobs as well as business opportunities for local residents," said Michelle Godwin-Watts, Director of Amazon Logistics. "We're grateful for the warm welcome we've received in the community and look forward to continuing to grow our partnerships across the Treasure Valley in the years ahead."



Amazon has currently has more than 250 delivery stations in the U.S. Packages are shipped to a delivery station from neighboring Amazon fulfillment and sortation centers, loaded into delivery vehicles and delivered to customers.

"We welcome Amazon to the City of Meridian," Meridian Mayor Robert Simison said. "Their investment in this facility is a commitment by the company to their local customers, and with job opportunities it's also a commitment to the future prosperity of our city, surrounding communities, and to the state of Idaho. We appreciate them for choosing Meridian to meet the needs of our residents – their customers and working with us to bring safer and more efficient transportation needs to the area for them, other businesses and the community."

Earlier this year, Amazon announced plans to open a sort center in east Boise later this year. It's a facility where employees will help receive, sort, and ship customer packages.