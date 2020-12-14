Meridian police chief stepping down, interim chief named

Deputy Chief Tracy Basterrechea has been appointed to take over as interim police chief while the city recruits for a new police chief.



"While it's always difficult to say goodbye, I look forward to serving the community in a new way at the Sheriff's Association," said Lavey. "I have felt my path leading toward an opportunity like this one for a number of years and the time feels right to take this next step in my career. I leave Meridian Police Department with full confidence in the City and the men and women I leave behind to continue to serve and protect Meridian with both honor and respect."



Lavey has been with the Meridian Police Department for 24 years, serving as chief for 14 of those.



"I have enjoyed working with Chief Lavey over the past decade and appreciate all that he has done leading the Meridian Police Department, emphasizing culture and positivity," said Mayor Simison. "His commitment to the community has always extended beyond the borders of Meridian and his experience will continue to serve our city, region and state. I wish Chief Lavey nothing but the best with his new opportunity that allows him to achieve his personal goals and on behalf of the City of Meridian, thank him for his many years of service."



Basterrechea will step into the interim role on Jan. 3. He has been with the Meridian Police Department for 25 years. He worked his way from a patrol officer up through the ranks and has served as deputy chief since 2009.