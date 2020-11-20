4 arrested in Meridian prostitution sting

Three men and one woman were arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Three men and one woman are facing charges after a Meridian Police prostitution sting.

The sting was carried out Thursday in the 1800 block of South Silverstone Way, with help from the Department of Homeland Security and Idaho State Police Fusion Center.

Thirty-two-year-old Amber Linford of Nampa was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of prostitution, while 36-year-old Luis Ramirez, 46-year-old Leon Guevaro and 35-year-old Ryan Boring were all arrested on misdemanor charges of patronizing a prostitute.

Guevaro is also charged with felony drug possession and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

All four suspects were booked into the Ada County Jail.

"The Meridian Police Department thanks Homeland Security, Idaho State Police Fusion Center and the Meridian community for their help with this investigation," the department wrote in a press release. "Preserving a high level of quality of life for citizens is of the utmost importance to the Meridian Police Department."

