Suspect in custody after shots fired in Meridian neighborhood

The shooting happened at about 12:45 p.m. on North Amethyst Avenue, a residential street just off Locust Grove Road.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — One person is in custody after a shooting in a Meridian neighborhood Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened at about 12:45 p.m. on North Amethyst Avenue, a residential street just off Locust Grove Road.

Those in the neighborhood were asked to stay inside their homes and shelter in place, while all others were asked to avoid the area.

A spokeswoman for Meridian Police says officers heard the gunshots while out on a call. A SWAT team was deployed to the area, and the suspect in the shooting is in custody.

No one was struck by the gunshots, she said.

A video shared with KTVB by viewer Sanja Babic shows a barefoot man in handcuffs being walked to a patrol car by a group of officers.

The scene is being cleared, and residents no longer have to shelter in place. A road in the area is blocked off with cones as police investigate.