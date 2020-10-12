Meridian police use K-9 to take down fugitive accused of leading hit-and-run pursuit

Sean Manees is accused of leading officers on destructive high-speed chase earlier this month.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian police officers on Wednesday used a K-9 to take down a man who they say led officers on a destructive chase earlier this month.

Sean Manees of Kuna was arrested at about 2:30 p.m. outside of a business on Pine Avenue in Meridian. The 39-year-old tried to run from officers, police said, so they deployed a police dog to subdue him.

Investigators had been looking for Manees since December 1 when he allegedly led officers a high-speed pursuit that reached speeds of more than 90 miles per hour. Manees intentionally crashed into a Meridian officer's vehicle during the chase, police said.

Officers were able to successfully stop Manees' vehicle using a PIT maneuver, but he escaped on foot.

Manees was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries he received during Wednesday's arrest. Once he's released from the hospital, he'll be booked into the Ada County Jail.

Manees, who already had an outstanding felony probation violation warrant, will face additional felony charges, including eluding police, battery on an officer, and trafficking methamphetamine. He also faces misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and possession of paraphernalia.

