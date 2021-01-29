Basterrechea outlines priorities as new Meridian police chief

Two days after he was sworn in, Chief Tracy Basterrechea took part in a town hall meeting Thursday night.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian's new chief of police says outlined some of his priorities for the department at a virtual town hall meeting Thursday evening.

Tracy Basterrechea, a longtime officer with Meridian Police who worked his way up through the ranks over more than two decades, was officially appointed as chief of police and confirmed by a unanimous vote of the City Council on Tuesday. He was sworn-in immediately afterward.

Basterrechea takes over after months of protests throughout the nation last year - and widespread calls for police reform in the wake of George Floyd's killing at the hands of officers in Minneapolis.

While he acknowledged issues remain in policing as a whole, he doesn't believe those issues are prevalent in Meridian. And he intends to keep it that way.

"Policing is not the same in Meridian, Idaho as it is in other parts of the country," he said. "And we have to be sure to maintain the type of policing our community deserves."

With a number of expected retirements coming up within the department, Basterrechea said he intends to uphold MPD's high standards by hiring the right people. That includes interviewing more female and minority candidates.

He added that he also wants to focus on mental health services for officers and find more efficient ways to police a fast-growing city.

Basterrechea, who takes over the position from former Chief Jeff Lavey, has served in the Meridian Police Department for 24 years. He started as a patrol officer and has served as deputy chief since 2009.

In his recommendation last week, Mayor Robert Simison said Basterrechea has been preparing to take on this new challenge through the city’s succession planning program. He worked closely with Lavey to gain experience to fully prepare him for taking over.

“Tracy is a prime example of the importance of our succession planning program," Simison said at the time. "This proactive development in combination with a dozen years of on the job leadership training and relationship building will make for a seamless transition for both the community and staff.

"[He] has my complete confidence to serve as our city’s top law enforcement officer and I am honored he is willing to accept this new challenge,” Simison added.

