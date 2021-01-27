Tracy Basterrechea sworn in as Meridian's new chief of police

The Meridian City Council unanimously confirmed Basterrechea's appointment during a meeting on Tuesday.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Nearly one week after Meridian Mayor Robert Simison made his recommendation for the city's next police Chief, Tracy Basterrechea was officially appointed to fill the position.

The city council voted unanimously to confirm Basterrechea. He was sworn in immediately following the Meridian City Council meeting on Tuesday and will serve as Meridian's fifteenth Chief of Police.

“My vote to confirm Chief Basterrechea was one of the easiest in my tenure as a City Council member,” said Meridian City Council President Treg Bernt. “Everyone residing in Meridian is impacted by the public safety efforts of our law enforcement officers. Tracy has been a huge part of leading those efforts and will build upon the great relationship established between Meridian Police Department and the community.”

Basterrechea has spent the last 24 years working through the ranks of the Meridian Police Department. He began his career has a patrol officer and ultimately served as Deputy Chief, a position he has held since 2009.

“There is nobody else I would trust more with this important responsibility,” Simison said. “Chief Basterrechea believes the Meridian Police Department is there to serve all members of the community with dignity and respect. He has dedicated his life to protecting and serving others, and I am excited to see his vision for the department come to life.”

He has been preparing to take on this new challenge through the city’s robust succession planning program. He worked closely with former Chief Jeff Lavey to gain experience to fully prepare him for the position.

“I’d like to thank Mayor Simison and the City Council for entrusting me with leading the great men and women of the MPD,” said Chief Basterrechea. “I am humbled, honored and proud to serve this wonderful community in my new role. While we face many challenges during this time, I know we have great success ahead of us in public safety. My confidence in that statement stems from knowing I lead an outstanding department of men and women that are dedicated to serving an outstanding community.”

Chief Basterrechea will share his vision for the community during a virtual Town Hall meeting set for 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28. He and Mayor Simison will share important public safety information and answer questions from Meridian residents.

