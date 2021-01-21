Meridian mayor selects Basterrechea as new police chief

If approved by the council, Basterrechea would become Meridian's 15th police chief. He would be sworn in that night. Basterrechea has served in the Meridian Police Department for 24 years, working his way up through the ranks during that time. He started as a patrol officer and has served as deputy chief since 2009.

“Serving as a police officer in America today brings on challenges that most of us will never know or understand. It takes a special person to do this work and lead the men and women in our police department,” said Simison in a prepared statement. "Basterrechea has my complete confidence to serve as our city’s top law enforcement officer and I am honored he is willing to accept this new challenge.”



Basterrechea has been preparing to take on this new challenge through the city’s robust succession planning program. He worked closely with Chief Jeff Lavey to gain experience to fully prepare him for the position.



“Tracy is a prime example of the importance of our succession planning program. This proactive development in combination with a dozen years of on the job leadership training and relationship building will make for a seamless transition for both the community and staff,” Simison added.



The City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26 to discuss the potential appointment. The meeting will be streamed online.



Basterrechea will share his vision for the department during a town hall event, which will be held virtually on Thursday, Jan. 28 at 6 p.m.