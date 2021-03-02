Meridian mayor to appoint new fire chief

Blume is originally from Idaho, but he spent the last 20 years with the Tucson Fire Department in Arizona where he serves as the Battalion Chief of the Special Operations Division. That is one of the highest-ranking positions in that department.



"Kris' vast experience in combination with his leadership style and vision for the department make him the right person to fill this position," said Meridian Mayor Robert Simison. "I am confident he can build upon the strong reputation and foundation of the department while taking it to new heights."



Blume began his career in Tucson as a firefighter and has since gained experience as a paramedic, captain in multiple specialties, and Battalion Chief with a special designation of Chief Officer. His experience also includes instructing for the National Fire Academy.



"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to return to my Idaho roots and serve the great citizens of Meridian," said Blume, "Meridian Fire Department is well-respected and highly-regarded, and I can't imagine a better organization to join as I take this next step in my career."



The appointment will be added to the agenda of an upcoming City Council meeting pending pre-employment background checks.