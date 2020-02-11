Meridian's Emergency Operations Manager tapped as new fire chief

Mark Niemeyer was not among the two finalists for the position earlier announced by the city earlier this fall.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Mayor Lauren McLean announced Monday that she has made her selection for the new leader of the Boise Fire Department.

Mark Niemeyer will take over as Boise Fire Chief on Nov. 30, 2020.

Niemeyer is the current Emergency Operations Manager for the City of Meridian, and served as the Meridian Fire Chief for more than 10 years.

"I heard loud and clear that Boiseans wanted a leader with a commitment to our community, thorough knowledge of our department and the skills to lead and partner," McLean said in a statement. "That person is Chief Niemeyer."

The mayor previously said she had narrowed the nationwide search down to two finalists for the position: Adrian Sheppard, the current fire chief of Richmond, California and Scott Walker, assistant chief at Phoenix Fire. It's not clear why Niemeyer was not listed among the finalists.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome a leader that we've admired and respected for years. We conducted a nationwide search to find the right person to lead the department. Going through that process, it became clear that Chief Niemeyer was always the right person for the job, and he was just up the road. We have the utmost respect for his leadership within the valley. His knowledge of COVID-19, emergency response, and the fire department will be irreplaceable in the months and years to come. His commitment to accountability, transparency, community engagement, and equity, fit what every resident of Boise desires from their Fire Department," McLean said in the press release. "We heard you, and Chief Niemeyer is what the community wants."

Niemeyer, who also worked for Ada County Paramedics for a decade before joining Meridian Fire, will take over the job from acting Fire Chief Romeo Gervais. Gervais was selected for the interim chief position after the ouster of former fire chief Dennis Doan in March.

"I'm honored to be selected by Mayor Lauren McLean. The opportunity to lead the Boise Fire Department is something I've spent my career preparing for. I will be focused on building strong relationships throughout the City as well as incorporating data and technology, along with the thoughts and ideas of the men and women at the Boise Fire Department, to tackle public safety issues," Niemeyer said in a statement. "I'm excited to bring the passion, lessons learned, and skills I've developed throughout my career and put them to work to the benefit of Boise's residents and visitors."

The new fire chief's appointment will be subject to a vote by the Boise City Council before he takes office.

"I am delighted that Chief Mark Niemeyer was willing to bring his extensive knowledge to Boise," City Council President Elaine Clegg said in a statement. "My experience working with him on regional issues at the Emergency Management Services Board has shown me that Chief Niemeyer is a collaborator who is responsive to issues when they arise and knows how to use data to find solutions. He leads by example. We heard what the public and the fire department wants and needs. I believe Chief Niemeyer has the experience, local knowledge, and forward-thinking ideas to fit seamlessly into our fire department and work with our community partners throughout the valley. Chief Niemeyer will deliver."

