Boise Fire Chief candidates narrowed down to two finalists

BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise has narrowed its nationwide search for a new Boise Fire Chief down to two candidates for the position.

The finalists are Adrian Sheppard, the current fire chief of Richmond, California and Scott Walker, assistant chief at Phoenix Fire.

"Both individuals exceed professional qualifications and bring the unique qualities needed to lead the Boise Fire Department," the City of Boise wrote in a press release. "The candidate selected for the position will further the City's vision to create a city for everyone, by fostering an environment of public safety and engagement."

The candidate search comes after longtime Boise Fire Chief Dennis Doan was ousted by Mayor Lauren McLean in March.

Doan was placed on leave over "personnel matters" and privately asked by the mayor to step down. He ultimately resigned after the City Council moved to fire him. McLean has repeatedly declined to answer questions on why she wanted Doan out of the fire chief spot; Doan has charged that his ouster was payback for his support of McLean's opponent, former mayor Dave Bieter.

According to city officials, both Sheppard and Walker have been interviewed by Boise department directors and council members Holli Wooding, Lisa Sanchez and Patrick Bageant. Both men will next be interviewed by Boise Fire and other emergency services staff, union leaders, and others from the Boise community.

McLean will make the final selection on which finalist to hire. That candidate would then be subject to appointment by a City Council vote.

The mayor has not released a timeline on when her decision will be made.

Boise Fire Deputy Chief Romeo Gervais is currently serving as interim fire chief.

