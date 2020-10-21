Boise to hold virtual Q&A with fire chief candidates

Boise residents will have the chance to get to know the finalists for the city fire chief position Wednesday night.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise residents will have the chance to get to know the finalists for the city fire chief position Wednesday night.

The City of Boise is holding a virtual event from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. for the candidates to answer questions from the public. Questions can be submitted online here.

The nationwide search has been narrowed down to Adrian Sheppard, the current fire chief of Richmond, California and Scott Walker, assistant chief at Phoenix Fire. Boise Fire Deputy Chief Romeo Gervais has been serving as interim fire chief since the ouster of former chief Dennis Doan in March.

Mayor Lauren McLean will make the final decision on which of the two finalists to hire. That pick would then be subject to confirmation by the City Council.

"The candidate selected for the position will further the city's vision to create a city for everyone by fostering an environment of public safety and engagement," a city spokesman wrote in a press release.