Meridian man hit and killed by SUV while trying to help neighbors with fire

Alex Byington was running across Ten Mile Road to help when he was hit Friday night.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A Meridian man died Friday after he was struck by an SUV as he ran across the road to help with a fire on his neighbors' property.

Alex. J. Byington, 48, was rushed to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, but was pronounced dead in the emergency room.

The incident happened just after 7:10 p.m. on Ten Mile Road near Overland Road, just after Meridian Fire crews had been alerted to a report of a house fire in that location.

According to witnesses, Byington was running towards the fire when he was hit by an SUV headed south on Ten Mile. A Meridian Police officer who got to the scene moments later began CPR on the badly-injured man, but life-saving attempts were unsuccessful.

Firefighters later determined the blaze was a garbage fire on the property, and that the home itself was not burning.

The driver of the SUV remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. According to the sheriff's office, it was dark out when Byington was hit, and no road closures were in place.

No charges have been filed in Byington's death. The collision remains under investigation.

