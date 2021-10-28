Boise mourns those killed in Monday's mall shooting

"Really love everybody. Take care of them because you really don't know when you say goodbye in the morning and they're not coming back home the next day."

BOISE, Idaho — On Thursday night, Idahoans gathered at the main entrance of the Boise Towne Square mall to mourn and honor the two lives lost in Monday's shooting at the mall.

The City of Boise put together a vigil to bring the community after so much tragedy and heartbreak have hit the City of Trees. While the community continues to grieve over the deaths of Roberto Padilla Arguelles and Jo Acker, the city hopes Thursday's vigil will bring the community one step closer to healing.

"We stand here in memory tonight of those two innocents, Jo Acker and Roberto Padilla Arguelles, and of course all those who suffered the trauma of the experience here at the mall," Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said during Thursday's vigil. "We want to remember the heroism, the courage each of you show and that's why we're here tonight."

Boise leaders want people to know that they're not alone, even while it may be difficult to process the loss of two lives tragically ended and the trauma inflicted to the public.

"Monday, it felt like there were moments when the world was going to fall apart as I can see here tonight there are moments when we as a community can come together," Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee said. "We share your pain for the two community members who were lost in this way, it should have never happened."

Dozens of people gathered at the vigil to pay their respects as well as the other heroes and survivors who experienced Monday's shooting.

"The shop keepers, the shoppers that were here Monday, showed who we are as a community. We sacrifice for each other, no matter the cost. We look out for strangers. We do what it takes to protect the people and this place that we loved," McLean said.

For others, the vigil was another way to honor a loved one.

Ray Dawn, Jo Acker's partner, told KTVB that it's been extremely hard but the turnout at the vigil helped.

"I'm very happy to see that everyone can come out for everyone else and take care of people like a community," Dawn said. "Really love everybody. Take care of them because you really don't know when you say goodbye in the morning and they're not coming back home the next day."

Watch more Local News: