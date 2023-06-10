A duck walks into a bar... but did she pay her bill?

BOISE, Idaho — Suds Tavern gets a lot of college students coming in for a bite of food and a drink but this may be the first time a duck has been a patron. Maybe she is a Bronco fan? According to Suds Tavern owner Scott Burney she just wandered in.
"I turned around and she was just in there. We were serving breakfast so then a couple people started giving her toast and she hung out for about 10 minutes, walked out the front door and left," Burney said. "I think the duck might’ve just wanted a beer.”
Maybe she wanted a Grey Goose or Wild Turkey.
Too bad for this feathered female, she wasn't 21. Better duck next time.
