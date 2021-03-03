Construction begins on new Meridian driver's license office

Construction on the new building is expected to be completed by the end of the summer.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Drivers in Ada County will soon have a new option for getting or renewing their driver's licenses.

Construction is now underway on a new Meridian driver's license office on South Progress Avenue, just a few blocks north of the Meridian Road exit on Interstate 84.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office said in Facebook post that the new office will help alleviate congestion at the Boise office and will reduce travel time for a lot of people.

Construction on the new building is expected to be completed by the end of the summer.

According to ACSO, the new Meridian office will be able to handle growth - with up to 16 customer service windows, 16 testing stations and plenty of parking.

"Having a second location will also add to the innovations our staff have already adopted at our Benjamin Lane office in Boise to reduce crowd size and fight the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus," the sheriff's office said in the post.

The appointment-only system at the Boise office has reduced the average transaction time to less than seven minutes, officials said, and total average time of visits is less than 12 minutes.

Until the Meridian office opens, drivers will still need to make an appointment at the Boise office for certain services.

If you just need to renew your four-year class D driver's license without getting a REAL ID/Star Card, you're encouraged to do that online and avoid a trip.

If you are a new driver, new resident to Idaho, renewing an eight-year license, or need commercial license services, you will need to make an appointment and go to the Benjamin Lane office.

You must also make an appointment if you want to get the REAL ID/Star Card, as that service is not available online.

