DMV urging more Idahoans to get their Star Card

The federal deadline is October 1st. You must have proper ID by that date to board a commercial flight or enter a federal facility.

BOISE, Idaho — More Idahoans have gotten a Star Card in recent months but state transportation officials say we still has a long way to go before the October 1st deadline.

The Idaho Division of Motor Vehicles is working to raise awareness about the importance of obtaining a Star Card - Idaho's REAL ID.

Beginning Oct. 1. 2021, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security will require a Star Card, U.S. passport, military ID, or other REAL ID compliant identification, to board a commercial flight and enter a federal facility.

Currently 465,563 of 1.25 million licensed drivers in Idaho have a Star Card. Two years ago, just 70,000 Idahoans had obtained their Star Card.



"I can't stress enough the importance of planning ahead and updating your driver's license to a Star Card today," said DMV Administrator Alberto Gonzalez. "We are pleased to see the number of people getting the Star Card increasing, but now is not the time to slow down. Our goal is 100% awareness, so no one is unexpectedly forced to miss a vacation or unplanned, last-minute trip this fall."

The federal deadline was extended one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our TSA officers are reminding people of the new requirements as they are traveling," said TSA Idaho Federal Security Director Andy Coose. "Signs are up at airport security warning of the October deadline, and when a TSA officer meets a traveler without a star on their ID, they make sure to tell the passenger to get a REAL ID compliant driver's license or other identification so they don't have trouble getting onto a plane after October 1."

The Star Card has been available in Idaho since 2018. The Idaho DMV strongly encourages Idahoans use the "Add the Star" tool at itd.idaho.gov/starcard to learn what specific documents are needed, as they can vary depending on each person's situation.