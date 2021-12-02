Canyon County residents can now book appointments for driver's license services

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Beginning at noon Friday, Feb. 12, Canyon County residents will be able to schedule online appointments for driver's license, concealed weapons permit, and sex offender registration services at the Driver's License Office. The new appointment booking system on the county website will allow citizens to book appointments starting on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

The Driver's License Office will be closed on Monday, Feb. 15, in observance of Presidents' Day.



The new online appointment booking system will only be available for the Driver's License side of the DMV for the first few weeks. The Motor Vehicle Title and Registration side hopes to have its online appointment system up and running around the beginning of March.



Residents are encouraged to schedule appointments to help streamline transactions and reduce wait times. However, walk-in services will still be available at both the driver's license and motor vehicle offices.