ITD extending vehicle registration, drivers license deadlines

Residents have become frustrated with long wait times as DMVs across the state work to migrate files onto a new system.

BOISE, Idaho — Issues with the statewide system used to issue drivers licenses and vehicle registrations have created headaches for people around the state.

The Idaho Transportation Department says they are aware of the issue, and they are extending deadlines to try and help.

If your vehicle registration or driver's license was set to expire between September 2020 and the end of the year, the deadline to get it renewed has been pushed back to Jan. 31, 2012.

ITD spokeswoman Jillian Garrigues says the department extended the deadline to try and ease frustrations around the lengthy wait times.

"We're doing that right now because we know there are some extended wait times and longer lines at our county DMV offices on the vehicle registration side and we don't want anyone to wait outside in the cold or feel like they can't get this done on time," she said.

Garrigues said that the statewide issuing system from the 1980's is currently being replaced with a more modern one, named the Gem System. Department of Motor Vehicle offices around the state are seeing delays as they merge 8 million DMV records from the old system into the new one.

Once that process is complete, the DMVs will run more efficiently, Garrigues said.

In the meantime, those hoping to renew a registration or license is encouraged to use the online option available here instead of rushing to their local DMV in person.

"If you don't have to go, don't go," Garrigues said.

Watch more 'Local News'