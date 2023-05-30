Boise Police looking for man missing since mid-May

The man was last seen the morning of May 18 in the area of Ann Morrison Park.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police are asking for help to locate a man who hasn't been seen since May 18.

The police department received a missing persons report for the man, identified as Mark, from a concerned family member.

"Officers want to locate Mark to ensure he's OK," the Boise Police Department said in a post on Twitter, adding that he was last seen in the area of Ann Morrison Park at about 7 a.m. on Thursday, May 18.

Mark is described as about 5-foot-6, 160 pounds, with red hair and hazel eyes. Police said he is known to frequent the downtown Boise area. He may still be in the Boise area, but the police department said it's also possible that he has traveled out of the state.

The Boise Police Department said Mark does not have a permanent home address, but the family member who reported him missing had frequent contact with him prior to May 18.

If you've been in contact with Mark or have any information, police ask you to call dispatch at 208-377-6790 or contact Crime Stoppers of Southwest Idaho at 208-343-COPS (208-343-2677) or online.

(1/2) Have you seen Mark? Boise Police received a missing persons report from a concerned family member and officers want to locate Mark to ensure he’s okay. Mark is approximately 5’6, 160 lbs. with red hair and hazel eyes and is known to frequent the downtown Boise area. pic.twitter.com/3WpCxfD8aX — Boise PD (@BoisePD) May 30, 2023

(2/2) He was last seen in the area of Ann Morrison Park on May 18th around 7am. Mark may still be in the Boise area but it’s possible he traveled out of state. If you’ve been in contact with Mark or have any information, please contact dispatch at 208-377-6790 or @CSofSWIdaho — Boise PD (@BoisePD) May 30, 2023

Watch more Local News: