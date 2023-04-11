Boise Police looking for missing vulnerable adults

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is looking for two missing vulnerable adults last seen at an assisted living center Tuesday morning.
Police said Linda and Peter were last seen at the facility located near West State Street and North Gary Lane in Boise around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Family of the two and Boise Police officers are worried Lisa and Peter may not be able to find their way home.
Anyone who sees them or has any information is asked to call 208-377-6790.
