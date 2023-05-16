Coroner identifies body pulled from Boise River as missing kayaker

BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Coroner identified that the body pulled from the Boise River on May 16 is indeed the missing kayaker. On May 1, Tracy Demaree kayaked the river and was overtaken by the cold water.
"At approximately 5:53 pm on 05/16/2023, the Ada County Coroner's Office was dispatched to the Boise River, near the 400 block of E. Parkcenter Blvd. in Boise, Idaho. 63-year-old Tracy Demaree of Boise, Idaho, was pronounced dead at the scene after being reported missing while kayaking in the Barber Park area," the coroner stated.
The manner and cause of his death is still pending and an investigation is still ongoing.
