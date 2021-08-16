Man with severe dementia reported missing in Ada County

BOISE, Idaho — Ada County sheriff's deputies are looking for a 68-year-old man who walked away from his home Monday afternoon.
They say Randy Beltz suffers from severe dementia. He was last seen around 2 p.m. near his home in Five Mile and Amity roads area.
Beltz was last seen wearing tan shorts and blue sandals.
Deputies searched the neighborhood but failed to locate Beltz.
The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information as to his whereabouts to call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.
