She was last seen Tuesday afternoon near Curling Drive and Bogus Basin Road.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Dept. is searching for a woman who they describe as vulnerable.

Identified only as "Nancy," the woman was last seen at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday near West Curling Drive and Bogus Basin Road.

Nancy has black hair in pigtails. She was last seen wearing a pink sweater, black shirt and black leggings.

Officers and family are worried that she cannot find her way home.

If you have any information, Boise Police ask you to call non-emergency dispatch at 208-377-6790.