BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police (BDP) is searching for a missing and endangered runaway.

13-year-old Jaedyn was last seen on Saturday evening near West Overland Road and South Roosevelt Street in Boise, according to a tweet from BPD.

Jaedyn has bright red hair and was last seen wearing a black and white t-shirt, black jeans and black Converse shoes.

If you have information regarding her whereabouts, you are asked to contact Boise Police Dispatch at 208-377-6790.