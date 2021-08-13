After two-and-a-half weeks, crews remain dedicated to finding missing Fruitland boy

Fruitland PD took to Facebook to give an update on the search on Friday.

FRUITLAND, Idaho — The Fruitland Police Department continues to search for five-year-old Michael Joseph Vaughan, a Fruitland boy who has been missing for more than two weeks. He was last seen at about 6:30 p.m. on July 27.

Fruitland police gave an update on the search in a Facebook post on Friday.

"As we head into the weekend, and as people gather to enjoy time together, please take a moment to be grateful for the family and friends around you," Fruitland PD wrote. "We have one family among us who is missing a very important member, and our search for 5-year-old Michael Joseph Vaughan remains ongoing."

The Payette County Sheriff Marine Patrol recently conducted a search of the Snake River downstream of the area where Michael was last seen. Search crews continue to utilize drones, but one of the drones was recently damaged by a concerned citizen.

Police want to remind Fruitland residents to call the Payette County Sheriff at (208) 642-6006 extension 0 if they have concerns about the drones.

Search operations are scheduled to continue into next week as resources are available.

The City of Fruitland has a webpage dedicated to sharing information and tiplines about Michael. The downloadable poster includes a very recent photo and the shirt he was wearing the last time he was seen.

Resources from Idaho State Police (ISP) and the Federal Bureau of Investigations continue to assist in the search.

Fruitland PD continues to express the importance of sending tips to the police. A new tipline email has been created for the search for Michael (@findmichael@fruitland.org). Tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers of Southwest Idaho.

Michael is an active, inquisitive child, according to Fruitland police. Crews have not eliminated any possibility but said it is possible that he wandered somewhere and needs help from search crews.

Local residents are asked to remain vigilant and observant for the boy.

Michael's family remains fully cooperative with police and crews remain dedicated to bringing Michael home.