Man killed, teen hurt in Jerome County crash

Police say a 24-year-old driver crossed over the centerline Sunday night, hitting an oncoming car head on.

HAZELTON, Idaho — A man died and a teenage driver was hurt in a head-on collision in Jerome County on the Fourth of July.

The crash happened at 11:47 p.m. Sunday on 2050 E 1010 S, just south of Hazelton.

Idaho State Police says 24-year-old Rafael Paredes was headed west when his Toyota Celica crossed over the centerline into the oncoming lane. The Toyota struck an eastbound Volkswagen Jetta head-on.

Paredes, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene.

Police say the juvenile driver of the Jetta was airlifted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. The teen has not been publicly identified, and the severity of his or her injuries has not been released.

The Jerome County Sheriff's Office, First Segregation Fire Department, Magic Valley Paramedics, Rock Creek Fire Department, and the Rock Creek Quick Response Unit all assisted ISP at the scene.

The collision remains under investigation.

