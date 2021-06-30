Police across Idaho stepping up DUI enforcement during July 4th holiday

At least 60 law enforcement agencies will dedicate patrols to looking for people driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs.

BOISE, Idaho — Police around Idaho are stepping up DUI enforcement during the holiday weekend and into mid-July.



At least 60 law enforcement agencies will dedicate patrols to looking for people driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs.



The emphasis begins Thursday, July 1 and continues through July 15th.



The main goal is to keep drunk drivers off the road.

The Idaho Transportation Department's Office of Highway Safety is partnering with law enforcement.

According to OHS data, impaired driving was the cause of 1,501 crashes in 2019, resulting in 99 deaths in Idaho. There were 8,084 DUI arrests.



"We want everyone to enjoy the Fourth of July holiday, but it's important to be responsible on the road," said OHS Manager John Tomlinson. "As you make your plans for the long weekend, also make a plan for a sober ride home."



Celebrate with a plan and remember these safe alternatives: