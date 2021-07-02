Lost metal shelving rack on Interstate 84 causes 1 crash

Idaho State Police are asking the public's help in finding the driver of the vehicle that the metal shelving rack fell from.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — After a large, metal shelving rack fell off of a car and landed in Interstate 84, Idaho State Police Troopers are asking the public's help with finding the driver of the vehicle that it fell from.

According to Idaho State Police, a single-vehicle crash happened at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday on westbound Interstate 84, between Franklin and Northside Boulevards. A 20-year-old driver crashed into the concrete median after he tried to swerve and avoid the shelves.

Police said the large shelving rack was in the lane closest to the median when the crash happened.

The Cascade man was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Idaho State Police said.

ISP Troopers are now searching for the driver of the vehicle from which the metal shelf fell from. Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call ISP District 3 at 208-884-7360.

