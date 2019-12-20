CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — A man from Texas died early Friday morning after his car crashed into a parked excavator near Lake Lowell.

The incident happened at 1:47 a.m. near the intersection of Lewis Lane and Farner Road, south of the lake.

According to Idaho State Police, 34-year-old Odlanyer Angulo of Von Ormy, Texas was driving west on Lewis Lane in a Mercedes SUV.

Angulo drove through the intersection, then lost control, swerving off the road. His SUV continued into a field, where it smashed into a small excavator parked in the field.

Angulo died from his injuries at the scene. The wreck remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.

RELATED: New Idaho law suspends uninsured drivers' car registration after three months, goes into effect January 1

RELATED: Caldwell man dies in Meridian Road motorcycle crash

RELATED: Identities released of women killed in Kuna Mora Road crash