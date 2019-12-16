MERIDIAN, Idaho — One man is dead after a motorcycle wreck on Meridian Road Sunday night.

The crash happened at 7:09 p.m. at the intersection with Victory Road.

Officials say a sedan was sitting at a red light when the motorcycle crashed into it. Investigators have not determined whether distracted driving was a factor in the collision, but say the motorcycle rider did not hit the brakes until the last moment.

The rider was killed in the crash. He was not wearing a helmet, according to police.

The driver of the car had only minor injuries, police say.

The motorcycle rider's name and age have not yet been released. Check back for updates.