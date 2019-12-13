BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Coroner's Office has released the names of two women who were killed in a rollover crash east of Boise Thursday morning.

The victims are 48-year-old Crystal Ann Alarcon of Twin Falls and 49-year-old Kimberly Sue Holt of Carey.

Alarcon and Holt were riding as passengers in a car on Kuna Mora Road when the vehicle's driver - a woman whose name has not been released - lost control going around a curve.

The car went off the road, and flipped, hitting a power pole and ending up on its roof in the ditch.

Both Holt and Alarcon died at the scene of major head injuries, according to the coroner. Their deaths have been ruled an accident.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Deputies say all three women are members of the same family.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ada County Sheriff's Office.