BOISE, Idaho — Deputies and paramedics are on scene now at a major crash east of Boise.

The wreck was reported at 8:18 a.m. Thursday at Kuna Mora Road and the railroad tracks, just south of Interstate 84.

According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, initial information indicates that the driver of the vehicle lost control and veered off Kuna Mora Road. The car rolled, landing in a ditch.

Significant injuries are reported in the wreck. Officials have not released how many people were in the car.

Kuna Mora Road is completely blocked.

KTVB has a crew on scene now. Check back for updates.

RELATED: 2 hurt in semi truck hit-and-run on I-84

Chase Biefeldt/KTVB