West Ada School District including Plant Facilities Levy on 2023 ballot

IDAHO, USA — The West Ada School District (WASD) Board of Trustees has voted to add a Plant Facilities Levy (PFL) onto the Idaho May 2023 ballot. The PFL would collect $50 million over the next ten years and would need a voter approval of 55% to pass.

“I’ve toured schools throughout the district and have seen that some of our buildings need renovations or upgrades firsthand,” Lori Frasure, Chair of the WASD Board of Trustees said. “I’m grateful for the district's diligence in addressing these needs. Even more so, I’m excited that we’re doing our best to support our kids and put them in the best learning environments possible.”

A PFL is a levy that allows school districts to collect property tax money to maintain and update facilities. In the board meeting that led up to the decision, presentations were given that outlined the needs of the district.

According to a press release from the WASD, all schools in the district would benefit from the levy. However, larger projects are needed including an elementary school in the north region, a new career and technical education center (CTE), three schools that would receive "considerable remodeling," upgrading elementary school playgrounds and the ability to keep evaluating and addressing the needs of the district.

“The Plant Facilities Levy is another opportunity for our community to support West Ada students,” Dr. Derek Bub, Superintendent of West Ada School District said. “If we are all in for our kids, there’s no doubt that there will be a return on investment, whether it’s in the form of high academic achievement, a stronger workforce, or graduates that stay in the community they grew up in and pay it forward.”

